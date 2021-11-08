The B.C. government and Canadian Red Cross are providing financial supports for the interim housing needs of people impacted by the 2021 wildfires.

According to the B.C. Government, eligible households will receive $1,300 a month starting in December of this year while they transition to long-term housing. The program is being facilitated through an agreement with the Canadian Red Cross.

“This assistance will help meet the interim housing needs of eligible households that have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July,” said B.C. Government officials.

Eligible households will be contacted by the Canadian Red Cross to assess their needs and discuss the next steps to cover their interim housing needs and find longer-term housing solutions.

Housing repairs and reconstruction will also be provided to homeowners who have been unable to return home.

“Eligible homeowners may receive financial support to help meet their immediate needs, clean up their property and/or assist with expenses related to the repair or rebuilding of their home,” said B.C. government staff.