A large crowd gathers in front of the cenotaph in Nelson for Remembrance Day services in 2017. (Greg Nesteroff photo)

For the second straight year, you’re asked not to attend the Nelson Remembrance Day service in person but to watch it online instead.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 51 president Bill Andreaschuk says attendance at the cenotaph is limited to 50 people, so they would prefer that you view it via the livestream on their website starting at 10:45 a.m.

“We will go through the entire ceremony,” he says. “The only difference will be the laying of the wreaths. We will be taking them down early in the morning and laying them ourselves.”

It is the second straight year that the ceremony has been streamed online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I had nothing but positive feedback from our members and the general public [last year],” Andreaschuk says. “It seemed to work out just fine.”

Unlike last year, the Legion will be open to the public for a reception after the ceremony, with a limit of 62 people.