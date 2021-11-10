Nelson Hydro customers will see a 2.5 per cent increase on their bills in 2022.

City council approved the rate hike for urban customers Tuesday, which will take effect Jan. 1, unlike previous years where it kicked in April 1.

Nelson Hydro says the increase is mainly due to a 3.46 per cent increase FortisBC is applying for. The city buys about half of its power from Fortis and generates the rest itself.

But the increase will also cover inflationary costs, increased tree management, and storm response.

Rural customers are facing the same increase, but it requires approval from the BC Utilities Commission.