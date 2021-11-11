Nelson held steady in the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control around COVID-19 cases.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, Nelson had five new cases. That was unchanged from the previous week.

There was one new case on Kootenay Lake, up from zero the previous period. Creston was down to four new cases from 11, Trail stood at seven, up from five, and Castlegar stood at three, down from four.

There were no new cases in Kettle Valley or Arrow Lakes. Grand Forks had six new cases, up from zero the previous period.