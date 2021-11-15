In a scene straight out of a movie, an armoured car collided with a delivery truck on Highway 6 between New Denver and Silverton last week, incinerating an unknown amount of cash and sending bullets flying.

RCMP Cpl. Tom Gill said the bizarre incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 9 when a northbound armoured Suburban crossed the centre line coming around a sharp corner and struck a five-ton flatbed delivery truck.

The delivery truck driver helped pull the two occupants of the armoured car from their vehicle as it caught fire. At the same time, a magazine full of ammunition fell over inside the car and bullets started to explode.

“Thankfully the local volunteer fire department was able to extinguish the armored vehicle, but due to the intensity of the fire there wasn’t much left of it,” Gill said, adding that the vehicle’s steel plating and the relatively isolated location of the crash lessened some of the danger.

The occupants of the armoured car were taken to hospital in New Denver with minor injuries.

Speed is considered a factor. Police expect to recommend charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

As for how much money went up in smoke? “I have no idea,” Gill said. “We secured the vehicle until the security company could come and go through it.”

The highway was closed for about two hours.