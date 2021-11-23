Tomorrow is your last chance to weigh in on the second stage of the Zincton resort proposal.

A developer wants to build a ski village between New Denver and Kaslo.

The public commenting period on this phase of the plan opened Oct. 21 and closes Tuesday afternoon.

David Harley has proposed the year-round destination along London and Whitewater ridges to offer both backcountry and lift-serviced recreation.

However, several groups have raised concerns about possible effects on grizzly bear and wolverine habitat.

You can add your two cents by clicking here.