Highway 3 from Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are both under a winter storm warning.

Officials with Environment Canada said a total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on both highways by Friday afternoon.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” said officials with the weather forecaster.

Drivers are asked to adjust to road conditions along the highways.