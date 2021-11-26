More drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open up in communities around the Interior Health (IH) region in December.

IH officials said the clinics will be focused on those 18 and older who are due for a booster shot and children aged five to 11 to get their pediatric vaccine dose. The clinics will be open in rural and remote communities across the health region.

“Early in our vaccine rollout this spring, we held immunizations clinics for people living in rural and remote communities to make it easier for people to get vaccinated right away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are on the way back to these communities to provide booster doses and immunization for kids who are now eligible for pediatric COVID 19 vaccines.”

Those 12 and older who still need a first or second dose can still visit the clinics.

Community members will be notified directly by Immunizations BC when it is time to book their appointment.

More: Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics