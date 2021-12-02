Most communities in the West Kootenay/Boundary saw little change in number of new COVID-19 cases reported, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Overall there were 25 new cases between Nov. 21 and 27, up from 20 the previous week.

Nelson and the Arrow Lakes each recorded new seven cases, unchanged from the last reporting period. Grand Forks had six, up from four. Trail had two, where the previous week there were none. Castlegar had two, up from one, and Creston had one, which was the same as before.

For the second straight week, Kootenay Lake and Kettle Valley both had none.