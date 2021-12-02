Griffen Ryden of the Castlegar Rebels and Bryce Sookro of the Nelson Leafs have been selected for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Month for November.

Ryden, who was named top forward, scored 11 goals and had 13 points in 10 games. Ryden netted a hat trick, including a short-handed goal against Beaver Valley on Nov. 14. He scored another short-handed goal against Golden on Nov. 13 and opened the scoring in games four times.

He helped the Rebels earn six wins. In 17 games this season, Ryden has 16 goals and 21 points and is tied for the league lead in goals and is 11th for points.

Sookro, who was named top defenceman, had four goals and 11 points in 10 games. Three of his goals were insurance markers helping the Leafs solidify wins and another was short-handed. He helped the Leafs win six games in November and enjoyed three two-point performances and collected three assists against Kimberley on Nov. 26.

For the season, Sookro has four goals and 16 points in 19 games, which leads the Leafs in scoring. He’s also eighth among rookies in scoring. Sookro was selected as top defenceman for the KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Nov. 28.