It got up to 13.4 degrees in Nelson on Wednesday, establishing a new record high temperature for Dec. 1.

According to Environment Canada, the old mark of 8.5 was set in 1995.

Nelson wasn’t the only place seeing unseasonably warm temperatures. It got up to 14 in Castlegar, compared to the old record of 10 set in 2012.

Nakusp hit 15 degrees, compared to the previous record of 11.7 set in 1972. Trail got to 13.1 degrees. The previous record was 10.7 set in 2012.

But the warmest place of all in the West Kootenay/Boundary was Creston, which reached 15.5, beating the old record of 10.6 established in 1926.