One person was taken to hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation following a fire that damaged two homes in the 600 block of Mill Street in Nelson late Saturday.

Nelson Fire and Rescue said in a news release that they got the call at 10:22 p.m. and arrived to discover flames coming from the first and second floor of the first home, and threatening the neighbouring house. It eventually spread to the second home’s roof.

The fire was put out shortly before 1 a.m., but crews remained on the scene until 3:30 a.m. and established a fire watch until the investigation was completed.

Fire and Rescue aid the occupants of the homes are now staying with family and friends. The one person who was taken to hospital was released later that night.

In all, 19 firefighters responded to the incident. There is no damage estimate yet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.