The Arrow Lakes remained the relative hotspot for new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary in the latest reporting period.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 31 new cases from Dec. 5 to 11, compared to 28 during the previous week.

The Arrow Lakes had eight new cases, up from seven, which was the most in real numbers as well as the highest per capita in the region.

Nelson had seven cases, up from three; Castlegar had six, up from two; and Grand Forks and Trail each had one, unchanged from the week prior. Creston had four cases, down from eight.

Two regions that have gone weeks without any new cases saw their streaks broken: there were three new cases in Kettle Valley and one new case on Kootenay Lake.