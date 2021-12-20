Whitewater Ski Resort says it should be in full operation by the end of the week.

According to a note on its website, the Summit and Silver King chairs are both in operation, along with the Hummer Handle tow. The Glory chair is scheduled to open later this week.

“Early season conditions exist, [so] please ski and ride with care,” the note said. “Groomed runs are recommended.”

The hill did not receive any snow in the last 24 hours but has had 13 cm in the last 48 hours and 51 cm in the last week.