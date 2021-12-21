The provincial government is adding additional COVID-19 restrictions before the holidays.

Restrictions include the following:

no organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size

concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50% seated capacity, regardless of venue size;

closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios;

closing bars and nightclubs

limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.

The restrictions will be in place starting on Dec. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

“I know everyone is looking forward to being around their family and friends this holiday season after two challenging years,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

“These restrictions balance the need for people to come together with the people they love with the need to collectively act to slow the spread of COVID-19. We know how to get through this – by following the same measures we’ve followed in the past to protect each other.”

Provincial officials said unvaccinated British Columbians are legally not allowed to attend social gatherings outside their household.

Starting on Jan. 4, non-urgent scheduled surgeries will be postponed to make sure care facilities are not overwhelmed.

“COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a concerning rate, and we must take stronger measures to help protect British Columbians and ensure our healthcare system is there when people need it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“It’s a critical time in our fight against COVID-19. Now is the time for us to act, and to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our loved ones safe.”

The restrictions will extend to Jan. 18, 2022.