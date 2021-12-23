After the provincial Gatherings and Events Order, proof of full vaccination is now required for general admission swimming and aquafit programs at Regional District of Central Kootenay recreation centres.

RDCK officials said the order is for everyone 12 and older.

Spectators of events, including parents watching their children’s aquatics program are still required to show their vaccine passports.

According to the RDCK, all time-based memberships will be put on hold until the restrictions are lifted.

They said guests that can show proof of full vaccination and want to use their Active Pass to access the pool or arena can let staff know and have the hold removed.

Pass-holders can request a refund by calling their local recreation facility during regular customer service hours.