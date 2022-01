The first baby of 2022 has arrived at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.

The boy, who does not yet have a name, was born on Jan. 2 at 5:39 p.m to Sarah and Brad Wick of Riondel.

He weighed nine pounds, 13 ounces.

Interior Health says Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is still awaiting its New Year’s baby.