Greg Nesteroff has been working in news media in the Kootenays off and on for more than 20 years, including previous stints with Vista Radio stations from 1998-99, 2004-09, and 2016-17.

A local history buff, he’s the author of the Kütne Reader blog and co-author of the recent book Lost Kootenays: A History in Pictures.

