Dylan Marshall of the Nelson Leafs has been named the KIJHL’s goaltender of the month for December.

The Saskatoonproduct won five of his seven games for the Leafs. The rookie stopped 155 of 165 shots for a .939 save percentage and a 1.42 goals against average with two shutouts (21 saves versus Castlegar and 23 against Creston Valley).

In back-to-back wins against Beaver Valley, Marshall made 58 saves on 63 shots. In 17 games, Marshall has 12 wins, which ranks him second in the KIJHL, to go with a .921 save percentage (sixth) and 1.86 average (third).