The KIJHL has announced the postponement of several games involving local teams due to a number of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Saturday’s game between Nelson and Castlegar is off as is Friday’s match between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels, Sunday’s game between Beaver Valley and Golden, and Friday’s game between Grand Forks and Fernie.

All of those games will be rescheduled.

It means the Rebels, Leafs, and Nitehawks will all be idle this weekend. However, Grand Forks will still play in Kimberley on Saturday.