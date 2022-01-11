The Nelson Leafs added four new players before the KIJHL’s trade deadline Monday, but they’ll all have to wait to see any action because tonight’s game against Castlegar has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Leafs have sent forward Kevin Lawrence to Fernie for forward Presley Gordon and picked up Sicamous Eagles captain Kingsley Brockett in exchange for defenceman Devin McNair and future considerations.

They also acquired forwards Carter White and Wacey Easton-Keslick from Kelowna for future considerations.

Brockett has three goals and five assists in 13 games, while Gordon has three goals and three assists in 26 games. Eaton-Keslick has scored once in 19 games. White has not played this season.