The provincial government is pledging $1 million for drug-poisoning prevention in the trades industry.

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said people in trades make up a significant portion of those dying from the toxic drug crisis.

“The toxic drug crisis continues to take lives at a tragic rate. In cases where we know where someone worked, nearly 20 per cent of those who died worked in trades, transport or as equipment operators,” said Malcolmson.

Vancouver Island Construction Association received the provincial grant to expand its Tailgate Toolkit project

The project’s goal is to reduce the stigma associated with substance use and raise awareness of pain management and pathways to treatment.

The toolkit will provide workplaces across the province with training for managers and responders to give support to people with substance-use and mental-health challenges.

“It’s heartbreaking that so many people throughout B.C. continue to be affected by the illicit drug-poisoning crisis. It’s essential that workers and all British Columbians have access to the information and supports they need to prevent toxic drug overdose,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“The expansion of this program will ensure construction workers know the risks and feel empowered to get help when they need it.”

The support includes mental-health first aid, naloxone training and pain management.