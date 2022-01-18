Provincial officials say communities in B.C. will be receiving record funding to help reduce pollution and respond to climate change.

This is the third intake of the CleanBC Communities Fund, bringing the total investment to more than $240 million.

“With communities across the province stepping up as leaders in the fight against climate change, our government is increasing supports to build a more resilient future for everyone,” George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a news release.

“With more funding than ever before, we’re backing clean community infrastructure that will benefit people, provide good jobs and address the climate crisis head on.”

Previous funding helped set up various projects around B.C., including the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations and energy-efficient building upgrades for aquatic centres.

“As we continue to face the impacts of climate change together, increasing the amount of funding for communities to continue innovating with clean infrastructure projects is absolutely the right thing to do,” Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, said in the release.

“Many local governments, Indigenous communities and organizations are leading the way on climate action with breakthrough initiatives that are reducing greenhouse gases and creating healthier, more sustainable communities.”

Applications for the third round of funding open on Jan. 26 to local governments, Indigenous communities and not-for-profit and for-profit organizations.