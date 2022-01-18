BC fitness centres will be allowed to start reopening Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced, but other restrictions imposed in December in response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant will remain in place.

Henry says gyms can begin to reopen but will have capacity restrictions and must use the vaccine passport system. That will apply to individual and group fitness programs.

“I think this is a really important measure,” she said at a news conference today.

“I really want to thank particularly the owners and operators and staff who’ve worked in gyms around the province and recognized this was another change and very challenging situation with the spread of Omicron. They did what we asked to protect their workers and their gym community. I’m very grateful they’ve taken these measures. It was a very difficult decision to close gyms before the holidays.”

Bars and nightclubs, however, will remain closed at least until Feb. 16. The ban on social gatherings and events will also remain in place, as will capacity limits on restaurants.

You can watch the livestream of today’s news conference below.