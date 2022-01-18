Tenzin Mint of the Nelson Leafs has been named the KIJHL’s goaltender of the week after helping his team to back-to-back victories over the weekend.

The hometown product was in net for a 4-1 victory against Grand Forks and 9-1 drubbing of Castlegar.

Mint turned aside 51 of 53 shots combined for a .962 save percentage and a 1.00 average. Mint made 31 saves against Grand Forks. Mint improved his average to 2.68 and his save percentage to .895.

The Leafs have a comfortable lead atop the Neil Murdoch Division, thanks in no small part to their goaltending. Fellow Leafs netminder Dylan Marshall was the league’s goalie of the month for December.