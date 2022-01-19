The Ministry of Transportation says local ferries could face service disruptions over the coming weeks.

The Omicron variant and other seasonal illnesses are affecting the availability of crew members, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

All of BC’s inland ferries are certified by Transport Canada, and require a certain number of crew members. If the contractor can’t meet minimum crew levels, the ship can’t sail.

“This staffing challenge for inland ferry operators is the same faced by other transportation agencies throughout the province,” the statement read.

Locally, ferries ply Kootenay Lake (Balfour to Kootenay Bay, Longbeach to Harrop), the Arrow Lakes (Galena Bay to Shelter Bay, Needles to Fauquier, Arrow Park to West Arrow Park) and the Kootenay River (Glade).

Notifications of service disruptions will be posted to: http://www.drivebc.ca/