A fire along Highway 6 in Crescent Valley on Saturday heavily damaged a home. (Courtesy Crescent Valley Fire Department)

No one was hurt but damage was “significant” in Saturday’s house fire in the 1400 block of Highway 6 in Crescent Valley.

Regional District of Central Kootenay fire officials say crews were called out just after 2 p.m. to a report of an arcing power line.

When they arrived, they found a “fully involved” house fire.

Although the power line is presumed to have started the fire, regional deputy chief Kynan O’Rourke said the cause officially remains “inconclusive” until their investigation is complete.

O’Rourke says firefighters were on the scene until late in the evening and had a hard time approaching the home, given the snow on the ground.

Crews took a defensive stance and remained outside the building, he said. Damage was extensive, but confined to the upper floor.

The Tarrys, Passmore, and Beasley fire departments responded along with the Crescent Valley department, whose hall is close to the home.