The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary increased again in the latest reporting period, with nearly 500 cases overall.

The latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control, covering Jan. 9 to 15, indicate Nelson had the sharpest jump, recording a record 232 new cases compared to 184 the week before.

Trail was next highest with 138 new cases, although that was actually down from 178 from Jan. 2 to 8. Castlegar had 69 new cases (up from 40). Other parts of our region held steady or were down slightly.

Creston had 27 new cases (down from 30), Grand Forks 23 (up from 21), Arrow Lakes three (down from eight), Kootenay Lake three (down from four), and Kettle Valley one (down from five).

The total number stood at 496, up from 470.

The true numbers, however, are thought to be three to four times higher, as local testing has reached capacity.