Selkirk College is receiving provincial funding to add 14 more seats in its early childhood educator program.

According to a government news release, it’s part of a combined total of 147 new seats at eight institutions provincewide. The new seats include full and part-time studies, online learning, and specialty programs in Indigenous community-based delivery, infant and toddler, and special needs.

“Families across the Kootenays are taking advantage of our newly created childcare spaces,” Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy said in a news release. “We rely so much on our incredible early childhood educators to nurture our kids during these times, and Selkirk is adding even more spaces to their program so that there are enough staff at every childcare centre for years to come.”

“Early Childhood Educators are the workforce behind the workforce,” Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson added. “We’re supporting Selkirk’s expansion so that these incredible people have all the tools they need to make sure that Kootenay kids are safe and nurtured during their important formative years.”

The early childhood care and education program at Selkirk is delivered entirely online, making it more accessible to students in rural and remote areas.