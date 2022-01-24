Nelson Search and Rescue rescued an injured skier Saturday near Enma Peak in the Whitewater backcountry using a helicopter.

In a Facebook post, the organization says it decided the “safest, most efficient way” to perform the rescue was with the helicopter and a long line.

“There was just enough daylight left in the day for this method to be effective,” the post read.

The skier, whose age and gender were not given, was taken to the Whitewater parking lot and put in the care of paramedics. There was no immediate word on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

Search and Rescue said it was important that the skier used their SOS device when they did.