Brodie Jensen is one of three Whitewater skiers headed to Austria for the Freeride Junior World Championships. (Photo: Doug LePage)

Three Whitewater Ski Resort athletes are heading this week to compete against 65 of the world’s best at the Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria, Jan 25-29.

Mason Scott, Adam Kuch, and Brodie Jensen will be three of seven athletes representing Canada at the event and three of four athletes from Canada competing in the Ski Men category.

All three came through the Whitewater Freeride Team at Whitewater Ski Resort, which has established itself as a breeding ground for some of the world’s best freeskiers. The trio will be joined in Kappl by coach Sam Kuch, another former Whitewater Freeride Team athlete.

“It’s been incredible to watch the progression of these athletes over the years,” commented Dano Slater, Whitewater Freeride Team head coach. “They’ve continually pushed each other and proven themselves as some of the world’s best

and I look forward to watching each of them ski at the World Junior Championships.”

All three athletes will be competing in the Ski Men division of the World Juniors against athletes from around the globe. Each athlete will get just one run to showcase their abilities in hopes of being crowned Junior World Champion.

“Both Mason and Adam are coaches of the Whitewater Freeride Program as well as athletes and their success has really given inspiration to the younger skiers in the program,” Slater said.

Sam Kuch, older brother of Adam, was recently named the 2019 International Athlete of the Year by High5 Festival while Whitewater athlete Trace Cooke competed on the Freeride World Tour and is regularly featured by some of the world’s leading freeski media outlets.

“Whitewater is proud to be part of the development of some amazing athletes and to be able to help them at the beginning of their careers in freeride,” said Kirk Jensen, general manager at Whitewater Ski Resort. “We are incredibly lucky to have access to such amazing terrain and a dedicated team of very talented and passionate coaches.”

You can watch the athletes compete at freerideworldtour.com.