While the exact figures are questionable, the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control suggests the Omicron wave has peaked in the West Kootenay/Boundary.

From Jan. 16 to 22, there were 466 new COVID-19 cases, down from 496 the week before. However, the actual totals are believed to be much higher, as testing has reached its capacity.

Most areas held steady or saw declines with the exception of Creston, whose new cases more than doubled from the week before, increasing from 27 to 59.

Nelson still had the most cases with 204, although that was down from 232 the previous reporting period. Trail stood at 103 (down from 138), Castlegar had 70 (down from 69), Grand Forks had 15 (down from 23), Arrow Lakes had nine (up from three), Kettle Valley had four (up from one), and Kootenay Lake had two (up from three).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,284 confirmed cases in our region, led by Nelson with 974, and followed by Trail (676), Creston (456), Castlegar (417), Grand Forks (357), Kettle Valley (201), Arrow Lakes (143), and Kootenay Lake (60).