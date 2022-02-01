Nelson’s Liam Noble has been recognized as the KIJHL’s forward of the week after helping the Leafs to three straight wins over Castlegar, Kimberley, and Grand Forks.

In those games, the Dawson Creek native had three goals and four assists. Noble had two goals against Castlegar, two assists against Kimberley and a goal and two assists against Grand Forks.

For the season, Noble has 16 goals and 28 points in 35 games, which ranks him second on the team in points.