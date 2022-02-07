B.C.’s latest Labour Market Outlook is expecting one million job openings in the next decade.

Provincial officials said nearly 80 per cent of job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

“Our government remains committed to supporting people and communities now and into the future. Despite the challenges of the past two years, there are new opportunities ahead for people looking for good-paying careers,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training in a release.

“We’re working to break down barriers and expand affordable post-secondary and skills training opportunities so that with the right supports, the people of British Columbia can benefit from the good jobs this report projects.’

“With more than one million forecasted jobs, we’re laying the foundation for future prosperity and we will not leave anyone behind. Diversity will be our strength as we continue to build an innovative, sustainable and inclusive economy with good, secure jobs for people in B.C.”

According to the B.C. government, 63 per cent of the job openings will be from workers retiring, while 37 per cent will be new jobs created by economic growth and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

“B.C. continues to lead Canada’s economic recovery with more than 100,000 jobs added in 2021,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation in a release.

“I’ve heard from business leaders, First Nations, labour groups and non-profits throughout the province that B.C.’s competitive advantage is its people. That’s why our upcoming economic plan will put forward a generational commitment to attract, develop and retain talent to support the jobs of the future. By continuing to invest in people, we will build a stronger, more inclusive workforce and prepare British Columbians to compete on a global stage.”

The largest number of job openings are expected to be in education, social assistance and health care.