The B.C. Liberal Party leadership race came to a close with Kevin Falcon declaring victory.

Falcon issued a statement following the conclusion of the vote on Saturday night.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter for our Party,” said Falcon. “As I committed to at the beginning of my campaign, we need to work on a root-to-branch rebuild of the BC Liberals – one that embraces diversity and offers a real vision on issues like housing affordability, affordable childcare, and the environment. I’m proud to have received a strong mandate to move the Party in this direction.”

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok stepped down as the party whip to throw his endorsement behind Falcon during the campaign.

“We have to rebuild the party, and Kevin is a bold and reasoned thinker. He has tons of experience from the Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark era,” said Clovechok. “Even though he’s worked under Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark, he has new ideas and he’s fresh.”

Falcon took a hiatus from politics in 2013.

“He understands that the party has to change, and he’s the one that’s going to do it,” said Clovechok. “He’s very likeable, he has a big personality. I’m really excited that we’re going to be going in the right direction.”

Clovechok was reappointed as party whip following Falcon’s victory.

Falcon called out to supporters of other candidates to help rebuild the party.

“Regardless of who you supported in this leadership race, I want you to know that you are welcome in the BC Liberal Party,” continued Falcon.

“If you believe that a private sector-driven economy is the best way to fund world-class public services, we want you in our party. And if you believe that we need both compassion and competence to address the greatest challenges of our time, we want you in our party.”

Falcon previously held various positions in government, including Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister of Health, and Minister of Transportation.