Nelson’s population now stands at more than 11,000, according to figures from the 2021 census released this morning.

Statistics Canada pegged the city’s exact headcount at 11,106 compared to 10,572 five years ago. The city broke the 10,000 mark for the first time in 2011.

Most neighbouring communities also showed increases. Slocan jumped from 289 to 379; New Denver grew to 487 from 473; and Kaslo stood at 1,049, up from 968. However, Silverton dropped to 149 after remaining at 195 on two consecutive census counts.

Salmo was virtually unchanged: 1,140 versus 1,141 in 2016.