Nelson police officers and other first responders will be braving the elements over the next couple of weeks to help Special Olympics BC.

The first event is Copsicle 2022 on Friday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. where officers will stay on the roof of the Adventure Hotel and won’t come down until they meet their goal of raising $1,000.

“As you’re aware it’s quite cold, so we do have some exercises planned to try and stay warm,” Nelson Police Department Const. Lisa Schmidtke told Vista Radio.

She adds they are “holding some clout” on the roof with a couple of Nelson firefighters plus they are also holding a B.C. Sheriff from the Nelson office “hostage.”

Schmidtke says their fundraising partners will be there as well including BC Ambulance, Nelson RCMP, Nelson Fire and Rescue, Nelson Sheriffs, Nelson Conservation Officer and other first responders.

The event is a lead up to the main fundraiser on Saturday, March 5 when the “Cold in the Koots” team of the Nelson Police Department will do the Polar Plunge into frigid Kootenay Lake.

Schmidtke says they have three officers ready to take the plunge and are hoping to convince others – and some management – to join in.

All the money goes to Special Olympics BC.

“We do have an amazing amount of BC Special Olympics athletes in our community and … we are a very remote geographical location so it’s very expensive for them to travel and to get to events and to put on events. So we are committed to helping them raise funds and partner with them,” Schmidtke said.

The Nelson team of Special Olympics BC will be at both events.

You can donate to both events by clicking here. As of today, the team was already over a third of their way to their $3,000 goal.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC is in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.