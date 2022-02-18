Forward Joe Davidson and goalies Tenzin Mint and Dylan Marshall have been named the co-MVPs for the Nelson Leafs.

Assistant coach Adam Dibella had high praise for the trio.

“Joe never cheats on effort and has great hands around the net,” DiBella said of the hometown product, who has 16 goals and 38 points in 37 games. “Although Joe is a young player in this league, his leadership has really been showcased this season. Joe is a natural leader.

“Our goaltending position has been our most consistent for the entire regular season,” DiBella added. “We always trust and can rely on either Tenzin or Dylan to give us solid goaltending every night.”

The duo has combined for a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 average with five shutouts.

This is the last weekend of the regular season before Nelson opens its first-round playoff series against Castlegar.