Nelson’s council will hash out what resolutions to send to the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG) for the upcoming annual general meeting.

A special council meeting has been called for 3:30 p.m. today to discuss what issues Nelson wants to bring forward, based partly on topics brought up at last fall’s Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) when a city delegation met with several provincial ministers.

Those issues included the cost of cleaning up the contaminated 70 Lakeside Drive site on the waterfront and dealing with Nelson’s population that has substance abuse issues.

Last year, Nelson put five motions before the AKBLG. They were to transition B.C. to a circular economy to design out waste and pollution, have the province adopt a strategy to manage construction and demolition waste, bring in “Right to Repair” legislation for disposable products, lobby the government through UBCM to bring sustainable funding for regional housing and for the B.C. government to develop an Agro Forestry Specific Tenure Licence for wildfire mitigation projects.

Whether any of Nelson’s resolutions last year were adopted is not known. The AKBLG website only has minutes up until its 2019 AGM and spokeswoman Linda Tynan was not immediately available for comment.

AKBLG is a coalition of municipalities and regional districts in southeastern B.C. and is one of five area associations within the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The association’s website says it’s meant to “identify and illuminate” issues affecting the regional economy, environment and the social well-being of people living in the region.

The AKBLG annual general meeting is April 22-24, 2021 and Nelson has to get its resolutions submitted by March 2.