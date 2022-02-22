Damage is estimated at $100,000 following a fire early Monday at a Nelson dental clinic.

Nelson Fire and Rescue says it responded at about 1:20 a.m. to the blaze in the Teeth Community Dental Clinic in the Front Street Plaza.

They arrived to find flames coming from the front office area. The fire was put out quickly, but crews spent the next several hours investigating and ensuring it had not spread.

In a news release, Capt. Rick Maida said the fire appears to have started in the front office, and was contained to that area.

“Unfortunately, the business suffered heavy smoke, heat and fire damage,” he said.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

The clinic was established to provide dental services to people with low income.