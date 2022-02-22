The Good Food program of the Nelson Community Food Centre will temporarily relocate while renovations are completed on the kitchen at the current location.

The program, which is normally provided at the Nelson United Church, will move to Nelson Covenant Church at 702 Stanley starting March 1. It will operate on Tuesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., which is a change from the present schedule.

“The Covenant Church folks have been very gracious and generous in inviting us to use their space,” says food centre community relations manager Andrew Creighton.

They are hoping to complete the kitchen renos in two to three months.

“It’s a well loved church basement kitchen,” Creighton says, adding that it is used by other organizations in addition to theirs. “It needs an upgrade to bring up to commercial standards and will be renovated with an eye to make it more accessible for a wider range of folks.”

That will include stainless steel surfaces and a new dishwasher that Nelson and District Credit Union is buying on their behalf.

This is the third phase of a renovation project, Creighton explains. The first two phases were to their offices and the lower hall space.

In addition to the Good Food bank, the food centre provides harvest rescue, food skills, and a garden program. However, they are less affected by the kitchen renos.