Breann Hallstrom of Kaslo is $50,000 richer thanks to a lottery ticket. (Submitted by BC Lotteries Corp.)

Winning $50,000 from a BC Lotteries Happy Camper scratch and win ticket was a happy coincidence for Kaslo’s Breann Hallstrom.

“Holy crap I was in disbelief,” she explained of the moment she discovered she won. “I usually scratch my tickets on Dece. 28 which is the day my dad passed, and it’s a nice coincidence I won on a Happy Camper ticket as my dad loved to camp.”

She purchased her ticket from the Esso on Highway 31. She says scratch and win tickets were Christmas tradition for her and her father.

Hallstrom plans to get a new tattoo with some of her prize and also looks forward to treating herself to a new bedroom set and paying down some of her mortgage.