Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, saying that Canada should support the Ukrainians.

“We should be all in with supporting Ukraine. Sanctions are one thing, but we are deploying some military and some of our weaponry to help out, but yeah, we should be there,” said Morrison. “Hopefully we’re sending some of our firepower to help them out to hold off the Russians.”

Morrison said he and the federal Conservative Party condemned the invasion that began on Thursday.

“His attack on the Ukrainian people and their democratically elected government is despicable and he should be judged harshly. Conservatives stand ready to defend the rules-based international order against these grievous violations of international law,” said Morrison in an online statement.

He noted that it was an unexpected turn of events.

“If you asked me a week ago if this was possible, I would have said no, there’s no way he’s (Russian President Vladimir Putin) going to start a war, and there it was,” said Morrison. “I’m still shocked that he (Putin) would do that.”

Morrison said in hindsight, Canada should have been supplying aid to Ukraine earlier.