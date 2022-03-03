The number of new COVID-19 cases fell almost by half in Nelson according to the latest data released from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Although the actual figures are thought to be higher due to limits on testing, Nelson had 33 new cases, down from 60 the week before.

The entire region saw a minimum of 122 cases between Feb. 20 and 26. That was down from 167 the previous period.

Trail had the most cases with 42 (down from 44) while Castlegar stood at 18 (down from 23), Creston at 15 (down from 16), Kettle Valley seven (up from four), Grand Forks four (down from 12), Kootenay Lake two (unchanged), and Arrow Lakes one (down from six).

Since the pandemic began the region has seen at least 5,269 cases. Nelson has had 1,778, Trail 1,270, Castlegar 671, Creston 641, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.