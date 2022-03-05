Silverton residents will have two candidates to pick from in an upcoming by-election for village council. Brian Mills and Margaret Scaia both submitted their names before today’s deadline.

The vote will be held April 9.

They will be seeking the spot left vacant following the resignation last year of councillor Tanya Gordon.

The winner will serve a term of less than seven months. The next general election is in October, with the winners likely to be sworn in the following month.

It will be the second by-election in Silverton this term. In June 2021, residents elected Colin Moss as mayor, to replace Jason Clarke, who resigned. Clarence Denbok was acclaimed as councillor to replace Kerry Gordon, who died in office.

Silverton is West Kootenay’s smallest municipality and BC’s second-smallest village. The 2021 census indicated the population has dropped to 149, although the mayor finds that hard to believe.