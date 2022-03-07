Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) will split $980,000 between 19 projects aimed at improving access to locally grown food.

CBT officials said the funds come from its Food Access and Recovery Grants.

“Increasing local access to and participation in the growing and processing of wholesome, nutritious foods is something that is important to people throughout the region,” said Will Nixon Senior Delivery of Benefits Manager with CBT. “These projects are using both time-tested and innovative ways to get locally grown, recovered and processed foods to as wide a public as possible.”

The projects will add community growing spaces, such as greenhouses and gardens, recover and distribute food that otherwise may be wasted and improve technology and infrastructure to bolster food-related programs.

A full list of all 19 projects can be found below.

More: Food Access and Recovery Grants 2021 (CBT)