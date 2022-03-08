Nelson Search and Rescue says preparation paid off after a snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche last week in the Six Mile area.

The organization says on Friday the sledder triggered the slide and was swept through trees. Fortunately, the rider was wearing an avalanche airbag and was not fully buried.

The rest of their group moved the person, who suffered “relatively minor injuries” to safety and prepared a heli-pad. They sent an SOS by an InReach device and the victim was transferred to BC Ambulance less than two hours later.

“Backcountry users are advised that avalanche conditions should not be underestimated,” search and rescue said in a Facebook post. “If you do venture out, make sure you are prepared like this group was.”