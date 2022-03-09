Nelson City Council is putting money where its mouth is in supporting the Ukrainian relief effort.

Coun. Jesse Woodward introduced a last minute motion at last night’s council meeting and hoped that by making the $1,000 donation it would encourage other municipalities to follow.

He called the donation a “fair sum” that would be given to a “registered mainstream organization” to help the relief effort.

City staff will look into the best way to make the donation.

“I’m just trying to get a little something going because I feel a lot of people like myself feel sort of a bit helpless and maybe this could help people find a way,” Woodward said.

Meantime, people are fleeing the suburban sections of Kyiv across a wooden makeshift bridge as Russian shells rain down on the neighbourhood.

Canada is sending $50 million in specialized equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy know about the shipment today and also invited Zelenskyy to address Parliament.