Whitewater Ski Resort says it will install a new quad chairlift to the top of Silver King Ridge from the main base area. It is scheduled to be in service for the 2023-24 season.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the new quad chairlift which will not only open up more terrain but also shows continued investment into the resort,” general manager Kirk Jensen said in a news release.

“As with all development at the resort, we went through referrals and stakeholder engagement during the 2019 master plan addendum which helps us ensure the lift is constructed in a responsible way.”

The new quad will run from the base area of Whitewater Ski Resort up 430 m (1,410 feet) to the Silver King Ridge southeast of White Queen mountain.

The base of the lift will be located to the left of the skier services building as you approach the base area.

The fixed-grip quad will move as many as 1,600 people per hour and allow skiers and snowboarders inbound access to more than 160 additional acres of steep and deep-gladed skiing as well as a few new groomed runs.

The new expansion will also increase the amount of vertical at Whitewater as the new lift is over 40 meters (140 feet), longer than the Summit lift.

“Whitewater is known for its steep, playful terrain, and the new quad truly aligns with the Whitewater brand by opening access to more of that type of terrain,” outdoor operations manager Colby Lehman said in the release.

“This new quad will also reduce the demand on the current Silver King lift which ultimately will make for a better experience for both experts and beginners who ride the Silver King lift.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer with lift-line and trail access development, followed by the lift installation in the summer of 2023.

Along with the construction of the lift, Whitewater is also working to complete its Backcountry Adventure Lodge and campground for March 2023.

Further improvements are scheduled to coincide with the new lift, including adjustments to the current Silver King lift, new ridge top and base area hiking trails, and adaptive mountain biking.