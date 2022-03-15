Bennett Anklewich of the Nelson Leafs is the KIJHL’s top forward of the week after his three goals and five assists in four games helped the Leafs defeat the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in six games and win the Neil Murdoch Division championship.

The Calgary native scored for the Leafs in back-to-back games, first on March 10, in a 2-1 final, then on March 11, he helped the Leafs erase a 3-0 deficit scoring their first goal and then the fourth.

In 13 playoff games, Anklewich has six goals and 14 points. In 41 regular season games, the five-foot-10, 175 pound forward had 11 goals and 30 points.

The Leafs open their third round series tonight in Kimberley against the Dynamiters.